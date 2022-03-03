American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Qualys worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Qualys by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Qualys by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Qualys by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.