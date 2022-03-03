Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

