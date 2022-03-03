American International Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,869,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $457,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $591,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

