BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 33,259 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.