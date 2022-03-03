BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lear by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lear by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,658,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $152.77 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

