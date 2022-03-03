BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,258.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,251.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,085.00 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

