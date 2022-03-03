BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,101 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

