Semux Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $16,553.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00215086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007967 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004770 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002238 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

