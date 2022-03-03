Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday.

LINC stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 559,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

