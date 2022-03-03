GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOCO. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

