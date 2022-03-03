Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 642,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141,916 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POW opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

