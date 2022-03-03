National Asset Management Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

DM opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.