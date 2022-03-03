Daniel R. Chevallard Sells 3,998 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,998 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,114.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VIRX opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.