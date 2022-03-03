Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $93,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

