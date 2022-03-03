Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 77,973 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Renasant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

