ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $4.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,911.34 or 1.79715601 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

