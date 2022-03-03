Jupiter (JUP) Trading 30.4% Higher This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $279,721.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.67 or 0.06702409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.20 or 1.00165217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,844,782 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

