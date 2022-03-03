MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $81.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,352.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.44 or 0.06720340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00256381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00734102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00406767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00292023 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

