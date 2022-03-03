Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $313.43. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $220.49 and a 52 week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

