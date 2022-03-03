First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
