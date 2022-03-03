First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

