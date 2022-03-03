Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,390.78 ($18.66).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,003.52 ($13.46) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 911.50 ($12.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,078.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

