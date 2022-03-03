BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 878 ($11.78) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.64) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.99).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £22.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.