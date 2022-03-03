Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

