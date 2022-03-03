National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Karen Marie Rapp Sells 3,411 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Marie Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

