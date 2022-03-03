Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

