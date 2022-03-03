Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 295,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.