Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,654 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ventas stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

