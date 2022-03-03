SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SFL by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 139.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFL. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

