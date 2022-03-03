Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $2,742,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

