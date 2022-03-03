Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Joseph F. Gordon Sells 6,338 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.