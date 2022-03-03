Centiva Capital LP Takes $67,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

