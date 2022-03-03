15,536 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amarin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Amarin Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.