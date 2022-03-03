Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.26% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

