RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 18.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RCP stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,595.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,628.86. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 2,132.13 ($28.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,787 ($37.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.