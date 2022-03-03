Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.59. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.