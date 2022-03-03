Dean Michael Brown Sells 4,821 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

