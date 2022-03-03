CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

