United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,328 shares of company stock worth $8,527,616. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $175.35 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

