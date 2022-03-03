Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,595 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

