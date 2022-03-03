Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

