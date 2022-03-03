Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,615 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.09) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.80) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,670 ($35.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,330 ($31.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.20).

Get Relx alerts:

REL stock opened at GBX 2,332 ($31.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.89). The firm has a market cap of £45.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,277.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,259.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.50), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($422,912.80).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.