Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock valued at $45,429,668. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

