Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76.
In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
