Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

