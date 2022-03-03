Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.57) to GBX 450 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.71 ($5.98).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 332.20 ($4.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 297.80 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 397.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

