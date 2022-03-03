Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,734 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

