Utah Retirement Systems Takes $778,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

