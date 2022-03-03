Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.12 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.