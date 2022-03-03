Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 653,194 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,194 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Marqeta worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $490,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 666,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after purchasing an additional 284,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $70,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

