Utah Retirement Systems Has $684,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

