Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Playtika were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

PLTK stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

